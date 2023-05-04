Gloria Hicks Elementary School, supporting readers who are future leaders

CORPUS CHRISTI — Full hearts and full bookshelves is what the If You Give a Child a Book campaign is all about.

This week, Gloria Hicks Elementary School students and staff witnessed the culmination of community giving with the KRIS 6 News effort. It's part of a partnership with the Scripps Howard Foundation, meant to put books in the hands of local children.

It only took a few steps for the children to walk into a room filled with endless possibilities. At the school library book fair, the children were able to grab five books for free. The only thing they're required to spend is time. According to the school librarian, Andrea Martinez, they had to commit to 20 minutes each night.

Robert Heil volunteered to read to students Wednesday morning. His lawfirm is a contributor to the cause.

"Being able to see the generous donations come from around the community and support from the community, we're one small part of that. But to be able to see that translate into smiles, happiness, excitements and inspiration into these kids, that's what it's all about."

He said his goal is to help the community thrive, and it starts with the future's leaders.

Emma Franco, a third grader at Gloria Hicks Elementary said she wants to be a doctor

"I want to help people," she said.

As for her fellow classmate, Ximena Fabian, she said she wants to be a lawyer.

"I'm good at debating," she smirked.

However, until then the kiddos have a lot of learning and experiences to get to. Fabian believes reading will make that happen.

"Reading is like you're exploring a new place but you're sitting at a spot and you're reading and it feels like a big adventure." she added.

