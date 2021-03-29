Global pandemic brings adjustments in Passover celebrations

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For many in the Jewish community, Passover can be seen as a time to recreate and remember the origin of culture.

However, challenges can arise during a global pandemic.

Our KRIS 6 news team spoke to Rabbi Ilan Emanuel who says the central celebration for the weekend and the start for the week of Passover is with two nights of Seder. Due to the ongoing pandemic, there will not be any gatherings at the synagogue.

“But as a community, we chose this year to do our seder by zoom so that we can connect to each other as a community but still be in our space,” said Rabbi Emanuel.

Rabbi Emanuel says Seder is more than just a meal, it’s having history at the table with each aspect and its very own meaning.

“It’s very important to who we are partly because of an aspect of humility where all the other peoples of the ancient world would say that they were descended from gods and big kings eat, we were descended from slaves and we were proud of that,” said Rabbi Emanuel.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, many families had to adjust to celebrations.

“You know I was so thrilled, that I was able to do this that I actually cried about it,” said Leslie Green.

Green says before the pandemic her home was the place to gather. Before gathering restrictions, Green says she had around 19 people around the table, but for 2021 there will only be a total of 7.

Keeping groups much smaller and everyone who enters her home will be vaccinated.

“We ask certain questions and Rabbi Emanuel might have gone over some these, there the four questions, and one of the questions is (speaks Hebrew) why is this night different from all other nights? And so you know, in true pandemic style, it’s like why is this Seder different from all other Seders? And for me, tonight, it’s different because we get to celebrate with some of our friends. So it's a true blessing.

Rabbi Emanuel also says this is a time to remember the principles and celebrate with humility.