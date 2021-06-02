Gibson Elementary students learning business fundamentals

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fourth-grade students at Gibson Elementary School worked on a special project that's designed to help in their future careers.

They're learning what it takes to own their own business.

Some of them designed clothing lines, others opened perfume stores and others chose fruit stands.

One group even had its own Mexican candy store.

They were also tasked with designing their own digital business cards, websites and brochures.

Teacher Patricia Gonzalez Cespedes said these types of assignments help her students develop skills and abilities for possible future careers.

"We think that it's important for them to be exposed to this type of projects because that way they have a clear vision of their future," Gonzalez Cespedes said.

Fourth-grader Shirley Canales said the class provides a variety of perfumes.

"We have all different kinds of perfumes like rose perfume is like 12 dollars," Canales said.

And fourth-grader Aylin Arizpe says her family's background helps make the products popular for them.

"Since my family is Mexican and some of my friends are Mexican, so I did this store," Arizpe said.

The 24 students who took part in the assignment also had to come up with a way to attract customers by using discounts or QR codes.

