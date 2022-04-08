Get Hooked: Hooks opening weekend will be a grand slam!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's that time of the year again, where we all get hooked on Hooks baseball.

The San Antonio Missions, Double-A club of the San Diego Padres, come to town for a three- game series at Whataburger Field.

That means that the CC Hooks will be facing the San Antonio Missions for three days in a row.

So batter up Hooks fans as the opening night is tonight, gates will open at 5:35 p.m. the game will start at 7:05 p.m.

The first 2,000 fans will receive an opening night T-Shirt, and the night will be filled with Fireworks.

Saturday night, gates open at 6:05 p.m and the game will start at 7:05 p.m.

Whataburger will be hosting Youth Sports Day with a little league parade at 12:20 p.m. on Sunday. And, H-E-B will be having Day with youngsters running the bases postgame.

Also on Sunday, Mrs. Baird’s is having their ‘Dollar Day’, where hot dogs, soda, candy and Rudy’s Prize wheel spins all cost $1.

Tickets are available now , click here to purchase.