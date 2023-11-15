Get free admission to South Texas Botanical Gardens on Texas Recycles Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center invites the public to celebrate H-E-B’s Texas Recycles Day on Nov. 18, 24, and 25 with free admission to its facilities.

Every visitor who brings a plastic bottle or single-use plastic bag from any retailer receives free admission to the Botanical Gardens each designated day.

“Preserving the environment is a mission of both H-E-B and the Botanical Gardens. Visitors can help conserve and protect 'Our Texas, Our Future' as they enjoy the Botanical Gardens and Nature Center’s many floral exhibits and entertaining Butterfly House, Treehouse, Resident Reptiles, and tropical parrots,” emphasized Dr. Michael Womack, STBGNC Executive Director.

“Fall is beautiful at the Gardens,” said Marketing Director MaryJane Crull. “Guests also should visit the Orchid and Bromeliad Conservatories, nature trail and wetlands.”

H-E-B’s Recycling Operation

When visitors arrive, they will place their plastic bottle or plastic bag in a special recycling bin after check-in. Visitors can also learn how H-E-Bs across their market areas process reusable items brought to their stores, placing them in salvage trucks which go to the San Antonio H-E-B Returned Goods Center for sorting.

"Bails are sent to recycling vendors, rendered into plastic pellets to produce new plastic products i.e. 'Field and Future' trash bags, composite building materials, and more," said H-E-B officials in a release.

H-E-B has recycled more than 50 million pounds of plastic bags since 2004, according to organizers. Customers are urged to return their single-use plastic bags to the stores since the City of Corpus Christi no longer recycles them.

For more about the company’s recycling efforts and sustainability commitment, please visit www.ourtexasourfuture.com/plastic-bag-recycling/