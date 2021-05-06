Get fit with Mayor Paulette Guajardo and the rest of the community

CORPUS CHRISTI — It’s almost time to lace up and join Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guahargo and run the city’s 5-K race.

The Mayor kicking off her vision for a healthier and more active Corpus Christi. It happens each month for an outdoor run, walk or jog. Each is about 3 miles and the plan is to travel through a different city council district each time.

“We all love to eat more than we exercise and it's fun to know that you're burning calories and being healthier is better for a community overall,” Mayor Guajardo tells us.

The first 5-K will happen in Corpus Christi’s district 5 on Saturday, Mau 8th. The run begins at 8 a.m. so they ask you get their early. The event will begin at St. Denis Park located at 2600 St. Denis St., Corpus Christi, Texas, 78414 (located near Cimarron Blvd. and Yorktown Blvd.)

Please bring your own water, sunblock, and any other running accessories or supplies you may need.

This activity is free and open to all skill levels, abilities, and ages.

Youth ages 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

The Mayor can't wait to run with you! #WeRunThisCity! #GetFitCorpusChristi

If you're interested in being an event sponsor, please call 361-826-3100 or email arlene.medrano@cctexas.com

You can register on Mayor Paulette Guajardo's Facebook page or the Facebook event page titled “We Run This City 5-K run.”

