CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three Rivers residents were reminded of the importance of"stop and look both ways" this Friday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post from the George West Volunteer Fire Department, a train collided with an 18 wheeler at a train stop on Good Hope Road in Three Rivers.

Luckily, the driver escaped with very little injuries and no other injuries were reported. The vehicle was obliterated.

