Gate closures at Corpus Christi Naval Air Station

There will be gate closures at the Corpus Christi Naval Air station until Monday, May 8.
Posted at 6:57 AM, May 05, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Naval Air Station at Corpus Christi is facing closures beginning Friday May 5. The South and CVI gate will be closed all day Friday, Saturday, and Sunday May 5-7. All traffic will be rerouted to the North gate during that time. The main and south gate will be closed for maintenance beginning at midnight on Friday, May 5 and will remain closed until 2 a.m. on Monday, May 8.

All traffic will be required to use Ocean Drive or the North gate during that time. The CVI gate will also be closed throughout the maintenance period.

