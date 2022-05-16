Watch
Gate closure at NAS-CC causes traffic congestion

Posted at 3:53 PM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 17:34:38-04

The NAS-CC South Gate was closed Monday at around 2:30 p.m., causing a backup at the north gate on Ocean Drive.

The Corpus Christi Army Depot posted the alert at about 3:40 p.m. Monday.

NAS-CC Public Information Officer Francoise "Fifi" Kieschnick only would that a "traffic incident" caused the closure.

The post said the gate was closed as the 2:30 p.m. shift was leaving the base and depot.

Kieschnick said the north gate will remain open to traffic until the south gate can be re-opened.

Corpus Christi Police Department officers were called to help with the congestion.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for updates.

