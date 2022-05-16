Gate closure at NAS-CC causes traffic congestion

The NAS-CC South Gate was closed Monday at around 2:30 p.m., causing a backup at the north gate on Ocean Drive.

We appreciate your patience as you sit in the traffic jam leading to the North (Ocean Drive) gate. As the 230 pm shift was trying to get off the base, the Flour Bluff gate had to be closed, forcing the Workforce to exit via the other gate. #NASCCtraffic #CCArmyDepot pic.twitter.com/exvRRrTPhK — CC Army Depot (@CCADPAO) May 16, 2022

The Corpus Christi Army Depot posted the alert at about 3:40 p.m. Monday.

NAS-CC Public Information Officer Francoise "Fifi" Kieschnick only would that a "traffic incident" caused the closure.

The post said the gate was closed as the 2:30 p.m. shift was leaving the base and depot.

Kieschnick said the north gate will remain open to traffic until the south gate can be re-opened.

Corpus Christi Police Department officers were called to help with the congestion.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for updates.