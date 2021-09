CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The average price for regular-grade gas in the United States now is $3.25 per gallon.

That's up two cents over the last two weeks.

Industry analysts say the increase continues the climb in gas prices over the past 10 months.

The lowest prices in the nation right now are in Houston, where prices are at $2.74 per gallon.

And this morning, AAA says drivers in Corpus Christi are paying around $2.86 a gallon on average.