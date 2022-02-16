Garcia Elementary School, Moody High School report power outages

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dr JA Garcia Elementary School in Corpus Christi is reporting a power outage that is affecting their lighting, phone lines, and internet.

The school said on their Facebook page that as of now, dismissal will be at the same time. As for after-school care, they do encourage student pick-up as soon as possible because their will not be air conditioning.

Moody High School is also experiencing power issues, and said on their Facebook page that parents may pick up their kids early if they'd like.

The area around Gollihar and Crosstown is reporting more than 1,400 outages. AEP says their is a downed power line off of Prescott and Trojan causing the outage near Moody. Crews are on the scene trying to fix it.



CORPUS CHRISTI — A downed power line is the cause of an outage affecting approximately 1,600 customers near Trojan Drive. Crews are currently making repairs. Thank you for your patience as we work to restore electric service. #WeAreAEPTexas — AEP Texas (@AEPTexas) February 16, 2022

AEP is currently working on over 2,000 outages across Corpus Christi.

More information will be given as it becomes available.