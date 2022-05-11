Gameroom ordinance vote tabled Wednesday at Nueces County Commissioner's Court

A final vote on gameroom regulations was expected during Wednesday's Nueces County Commissioners Court meeting.

That vote, however, has been tabled.

Commissioners were expected to consider when to put the new regulations into effect.

In April we reported commissioners approved the new regulations which will keep gamerooms at least 1,500 feet away from schools, churches and neighborhoods.

Business operators will have to go through a permitting process, and will be subject to limited hours of operation.

It'll be discussed again May 25.