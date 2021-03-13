Future of Waves Resort land mulled

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday's news that Waves Resort on North Padre Island was going to be demolished left many people wondering what's next for the large plot of valuable land.

Friday provided no definitive answers, but Corpus Christi City Council Member Greg Smith did have some predictions.

“It’s mixed use," Smith said. "There will be hotels, shops, restaurants, residential multi-family.”

That's what Smith -- who's district includes Waves Resort -- anticipates will come out of the master plan he expects the property owner, IBC Bank, will present to the city council in the next month or so.

Smith is hopeful that the bank will also build an attraction similar to one of San Antonio's most popular tourist destinations considering the large economic development and tax incentives the city ponied up a decade ago to get the waterpark built.

“They talked about a canal walk based on The Riverwalk," he said. "I do hope they’ll be coming back with something like that to give the public the ability to be right down there on the canals. That’s what excited the community 10 years ago."

Smith estimates demolition of the waterpark and hotel will take a couple of months.

There's no word on when any new construction could begin, but Smith is encouraged about the future.

“Moving forward, if we come up with a good master plan design, I think it will be very positive for Padre Island and Corpus Christi," he said.