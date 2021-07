CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A fundraiser event was held Saturday to help raise funds for a man who died in a motorcycle accident this past week.

The plate sale was hosted by The Ranch on Everhart for Cody Dell Lewis, and all the proceeds will go to his funeral expenses.

"It's really sudden, we're just trying to help out as much as we can, help the family, help Kayla pay for these expenses," said Brittany Vogelsang, a friend of Cody.

Plates will be sold at The Ranch until 2:00 a.m.