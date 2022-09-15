Fundraising for foster care in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Chick-fil-A and the Agape Ranch are working together to help Coastal Bend children in the foster care system.

Today, Chick-fil-A of the Coastal Bend held a check presentation ceremony for $25,000 - all for the Agape Ranch Legacy Gala happening Thursday at the American Bank Center. Chick-fil-A is the presenting sponsor for the event.

Money raised at the "Starry Evening" fundraiser will go to help support continued development of "The Ranch" - a community of up to 24 homes that will provide a safe environment for foster children. "The Ranch" will also provide housing and mentorship for foster youth that have aged out of the system while they pursue their college or trade school careers.

"It's an ambitious plan, but it's a big need in our community," Melissa Faux, the director of operations for Agape Ranch, said. "And so our annual gala goes to support the development of our ranch -- currently we have several homes funded, but of course COVID has deterred some of our development and also increased our costs."

The neighborhood is located on County Road 33 in the London Independent School District. The Agape Ranch has been serving foster families and children since 2014.

The Agape Ranch also expressed their gratitude to Chick-fil-A of the Coastal Bend, which has been a sponsor for the non-profit since 2018.