Fundraiser for local man killed at Humble Chuck E. Cheese hosted by Huerta's Tamales

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The local community is coming together to help the family of Corpus Christi native Calogero Duenes, who was killed at a Humble Chuck E. Cheese on New Years Eve.

Huerta's Tamales is hosting a fundraiser Saturday to help pay Duenes' funeral expenses. It will be from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Huerta's Food Truck at the corner of Golihar and Kostoryz.

Both Duenes and his wife worked at the old Huerta's location on Staples St. as teenagers.

Restaurant surveillance video from the Humble Chuck E. Cheese on Dec. 31 shows a car almost hitting Calogero, followed by he and the driver exchanging words.

Then, someone in the car started shooting.

Duenes was pronounced dead at the hospital less than an hour later.