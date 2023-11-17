Fun Friday: What's up Coastal Bend?

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Let's get to some fun on this Friday and through the weekend! The holiday spirit is with the Coastal Bend, so if you're looking for something to do this weekend, look no further.
Here's what's happening around the city of Corpus Christi:
- The cowboy way of life is alive and well in Kingsville and you can get a taste of it this weekend. Talking about the 32nd Annual Ranch Hand Breakfast this Saturday at King Ranch. The Ranch Hand Breakfast would not be possible without the help of volunteers like Carmen Falcon. Falcon has been serving breakfast at the event for more than 10 years. Her day begins at 6:30 a.m. and she serves until 11 a.m. The serving line opens at 7 a.m. and the menu will include eggs, refried beans, biscuits and gravy, sausage, tortillas, coffee, and juice.
- If you're looking for something cool this weekend for the kiddos, we've got the answer for you. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is excited to kick off the holiday season on Friday with Islander Lights. It starts at 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and there will be a petting zoo, Santa, plenty of food, and fun! It's free and open to the public so get out there! It will be at the Island University, 6300 Ocean Dr. All are encouraged to bring a toy donation to benefit Toys For Tots and there's also a concert today right afterward that begins at 8 p.m.
- If you're into recycling, here's an event for you! Starting this Saturday, HEB is paying admission to the South Texas Botanical Gardens for anyone who brings a plastic bottle or plastic bag with them, Sat., Nov 18, Sat, Nov 24, and Sat, Nov 25 — the gardens will be offering this from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.! This event is part of H-E-B's massive state-wide recycling effort to involve more Texans in preserving and conserving our environment.
- The Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi music department will present sounds of the season in the Performing Arts Center, immediately following Islander Lights, there will be family-friendly performances by TAMUCC Symphonic Winds, University Orchestra, and Camerata Isla. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students/children 5+, and free for children 4 and under. Purchase tickets at the door or at tamucc.tix.com
- Lil Wayne - Welcome To Tha Carter Tour with Special Guest Yella Beezy heads to the American Bank Center on Friday, November 17th beginning at 8 p.m.
- Join the 2nd Annual Tamale Fall Festival on November 18 at the Old City Hall Park located at 100 Kinney St. starting at 12 p.m. Tamales, food trucks, crafts, and live music will be included in the fun!
Nostalgia Car Night will be this Friday the 17th at the Snapka's Drive Inn located at 4760 Leopard St. starting at 5 p.m.! The weather will be beautiful and the cars will be hot! Come on out and enjoy your Snapka's favorites like dixie burgers, onion rings, tacos, or a chilidog plate, then top it off with a delicious shake or malt.