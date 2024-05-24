Fun Friday: What's going on in the Coastal Bend this Memorial Day weekend?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The weekend is finally here, and there are plenty of things to do in the Coastal Bend this Memorial Day weekend.
Here is a list of events going on this weekend:
- HOOKS BATTING PRACTICE ON THE LEXINGTON: The U.S.S. Lexington Museum will once again welcome the Corpus Christi Hooks as they hold batting practice on the flight deck of the retired aircraft carrier on Saturday, May 25, at 11:00 a.m. The batting practice will take place on Saturday at 11 am. It is open to the public with paid general admission to the museum. The event is part of the team's Blue Ghosts weekend celebration. The Hooks take the field as the Corpus Christi Blue Ghosts, borrowing the nickname of the USS Lexington.
- KEEP IT REEL: Keep it Reel Summer kick-off at Marker 37 Marina. This is a free event so bring the family. There will be live music from REEL sportswear Jam Band, horseshoes, corn hole, face painting dunking booth, hotdogs on the grill, crafted cocktails, and lots of fun. The fun begins on May 26th from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
CORPUS CHRISTI BEER FESTIVAL: The Corpus Christi Bay Area Society of Homebrewers is hosting the Corpus Christi Beer Festival at the Art Center on May 25 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Whether you are a hard-core craft beer connoisseur or just curious, there will be something for everyone. Local host brewery, Nueces Brewing, brings you the ultimate South Texas beer tasting experience featuring live music, beer talks, local artisans, food trucks and a free Family Art time presented by The Art Center. Ticketing and Vendor registration are all at corpuschristibeerfest.com
SEE YOU ON THE SEAWALL: The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department is hosting the See You on the Seawall, an exciting entertainment series that will have you feeling like you're on vacation. This year's summer series runs from May 25 to September 1. Mark your calendars for most Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Please check the schedule, as a few dates and times vary. This family-friendly and pet-friendly event will have live music artists performing each weekend at three spots — at The Water’s Edge, along with Miradors #6 & #7. Delicious food trucks will be onsite, offering a variety of foods and drinks for you to enjoy. Go hang out, play games, and take in the beautiful bay views with your loved ones and friends.
MAY 25 BAND:
Norma Urban Park (at Peoples St. T-Head):
6pm - 8pm Jules Taylor
_________________________
MAY 26 BANDS:
At The Water's Edge (by Park Avenue):
7pm - 9pm Cruise Control (Classic Rock)
Mirador #6:
5pm - 7pm Armadillo Sunsets (County, Pop, Soul)
Mirador #7:
6pm - 8pm Downtown Eli Brown (Acoustic Folk/Jam)
_________________________
FOOD TRUCKS (3 pm – 8 pm):
May 25:
Norma Urban Park (at Peoples St. T-Head):
• Vasquez Drive Thru
• La Reina
May 26:
• ORV
• La Sabroscita
• Divine Treats
FREE ADMISSION! Bring your picnic blanket and lawn chairs and get set for a summer full of fun in the sun!
MORE DETAILS: https://www.cctexas.com/watersedge