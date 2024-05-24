Fun Friday: What's going on in the Coastal Bend this Memorial Day weekend?

CORPUS CHRISTI BEER FESTIVAL: The Corpus Christi Bay Area Society of Homebrewers is hosting the Corpus Christi Beer Festival at the Art Center on May 25 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Whether you are a hard-core craft beer connoisseur or just curious, there will be something for everyone. Local host brewery, Nueces Brewing, brings you the ultimate South Texas beer tasting experience featuring live music, beer talks, local artisans, food trucks and a free Family Art time presented by The Art Center. Ticketing and Vendor registration are all at corpuschristibeerfest.com

SEE YOU ON THE SEAWALL: The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department is hosting the See You on the Seawall, an exciting entertainment series that will have you feeling like you're on vacation. This year's summer series runs from May 25 to September 1. Mark your calendars for most Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Please check the schedule, as a few dates and times vary. This family-friendly and pet-friendly event will have live music artists performing each weekend at three spots — at The Water’s Edge, along with Miradors #6 & #7. Delicious food trucks will be onsite, offering a variety of foods and drinks for you to enjoy. Go hang out, play games, and take in the beautiful bay views with your loved ones and friends.

MAY 25 BAND:

Norma Urban Park (at Peoples St. T-Head):

6pm - 8pm Jules Taylor

_________________________

MAY 26 BANDS:

At The Water's Edge (by Park Avenue):

7pm - 9pm Cruise Control (Classic Rock)

Mirador #6:

5pm - 7pm Armadillo Sunsets (County, Pop, Soul)

Mirador #7:

6pm - 8pm Downtown Eli Brown (Acoustic Folk/Jam)

_________________________

FOOD TRUCKS (3 pm – 8 pm):

May 25:

Norma Urban Park (at Peoples St. T-Head):

• Vasquez Drive Thru

• La Reina

May 26:

• ORV

• La Sabroscita

• Divine Treats

FREE ADMISSION! Bring your picnic blanket and lawn chairs and get set for a summer full of fun in the sun!

MORE DETAILS: https://www.cctexas.com/watersedge