Fun Friday: What's going on Coastal Bend?

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Let's get to some fun on this Friday!
Take a look at some fun-filled events happening around the Coastal Bend this weekend:
- The Shoreline Food Truck festival returns to the parking lot of First United Methodist Church on Saturday. It's happening from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 900 South Shoreline. Organizers say there will be a variety of food trucks taking part, and entry is free.
- The Water's Edge Summer Series continues this weekend. The free event has everything from live music to food trucks and games. The series kicks off each weekend at three locations on the Great Lawn at the Water's Edge on Shoreline Boulevard. It runs from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.
- It's the last Friday of the month, and that means it's nostalgia night at Snapka's Drive Inn. The event features a car show while you enjoy your favorite Dixie burger and onion ring basket, tacos, enchiladas, or steak fingers! It's happening tonight from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 4760 Leopard Street.
- Feeling nostalgic? It's a time warp tonight at the House of Rock as DJ Jelloxshot will spin a vinyl set from the '70s for the summer of '75 vinyl night. The venue says it'll feature all the best funk, soul, and dance music of the decade. The free show is happening tonight at 8 p.m. at 511 Starr Street.
- Are you ready to laugh? The first Latino to win NBC's last comic standing is in Corpus Christi this weekend. Comedian, actor, and podcaster Felipe Esparza is bringing the Big Foo Tour 2023 to the American Bank Center. The show is happening Saturday at 8 p.m.; tickets start at $34.