Fun Friday: Things to do in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The weekend is finally here, and there are plenty of things to do in the Coastal Bend!

Take a look at what's happening around town:

Need a movie night that'll put you in the cockpit of one of your favorite movies? Saturday, the Lexington Museum will show the 1986 Top Gun movie. Steve Banta, Executive Director of the USS Lexington Museum, invites everyone to pack up their chairs to view the action-packed film. Saturday's event will be a complete movie experience outdoors. The original F14 used by pilots in the film is aboard the ship for viewing and photo ops. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the movie begins at 7 p.m. There will be a Top Gun costume contest, concession stand, and a bar for those over 21 years of age.

Get ready to "sea" some ghostly sights on the USS Lexington's "Haunting on a Blue Ghost." This haunted house is like no other, with the 2-floor adventure beginning by going down 13 hatches, moving through tight spaces, and having 60-80 actors scaring the wits out of you. The haunted house will be open each Friday and Saturday throughout the month of October and on Halloween. The USS Lexington will donate to different charities each week if you buy your tickets at the door.

Rain or shine -- more than a thousand people will gather for this weekend's Coastal Bend Heart Walk. The annual 5K raises money for the American Heart Association and raises awareness of the dangers of heart disease.