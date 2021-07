CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The People Assisting Animal Control is hosting a free mobile clinic to spay and nueter pets in under-served areas.

Their clinic has been available since 7 a.m. Wednesday, and will go on until 3 p.m. at Austin Park located at 3737 Hidalgo.

The surgeries are sponsored by Hicks Subaru. They will also be giving out food and toys at the clinic.

To make an appointment, call 361-248-2009.