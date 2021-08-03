Free physicals and COVID-19 vaccines at Veterans Memorial HS Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With school just around the corner, many parents may be scrambling to get the required physicals for their child's extracurricular activities.

Thanks to Nueces County Commissioner Brent Chesney, South Texas AHE, and Veterans Memorial High School, parents of Corpus Christi ISD students will have a one-stop-shop for free health screenings and COVID-19 vaccines for their kids right before school starts.

The back to school vaccines and physicals will be offered at Veterans Memorial High School's main gym on Wednesday August 4 from 4-6 p.m. The clinic is open to all CCISD students who participate in extracurricular activities.

According to the CDC, the Pfizer vaccine is safe for children and teens 12 and up.