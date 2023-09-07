Free pancakes for blood donors

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you want to grab some breakfast and support a good cause, you can go to My Mimi's Kitchen on Friday, September 8.

The breakfast hotspot is hosting its second Pints for Pancakes Blood Drive. Blood donors get free pancakes for giving the gift of life. If a participant doesn't have time to donate and dine they can take the pancakes to-go or get a voucher for a future visit. You can donate at 10529 South Padre Island Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a mobile donation truck, courtesy of the Coastal Bend Blood Center.

KRIS 6 News initially covered the first Pints for Pancakes Blood Drive in July.

See original story here.

According to Julia Mills, the owner of the restaurant, a total of 49 people donated during their inaugural event. Julia said they broke a record for the Coastal Bend Blood Center at the time. She said the center usually sends out five mobile donation trucks a day, and they get an average of 30 to 50 donors. With just two trucks at the restaurant during Pints for Pancakes they were able to compete with the average donation rate within a few hours.

Julia was inspired to give back because of the constant and dire need for blood donations. The blood center has also been helping her husband, Chad, stay alive. He's been battling a rare form of blood cancer. Julia hopes to host more blood drives in the future.