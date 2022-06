The first Saturday in June is Free Fishing Day in Texas.

That means you can fish recreationally without a license anywhere.

It was created so people can try fishing for the first time, in order to see if getting a license makes sense for them.

Free Fishing Day is open to any body of water you can legally access, but doesn't mean it's completely free -- if you're heading to state or federal parks, you will still have to pay the park access prices.