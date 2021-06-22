Free device available to remind you to remember your infants

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With temperatures soaring across the Coastal Bend on Monday, imagine how hot the inside of your car can be.

If your vehicle sits in the sun, it can quickly reach deadly temperatures.

On a 90-degree day like Monday, it can quickly become triple digits inside of a car within minutes.

According to Driscoll Children's Hospital, four to five children die each year in Texas from being left in a hot car.

There's actually a device that can plug into your car so you don't accidentally leave your child in the back seat.

Driscoll Children's Hospital is giving those devices away for free.

For more information, contact the hospital's Injury Prevention department at (361) 694-6700.

