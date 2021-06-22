Watch
Free device available to remind you to remember your infants

Plug-in device available at Driscoll Children's Hospital
With temperatures soaring across the Coastal Bend on Monday, imagine how hot the inside of your car can be.
Posted at 7:12 PM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 20:13:41-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With temperatures soaring across the Coastal Bend on Monday, imagine how hot the inside of your car can be.

If your vehicle sits in the sun, it can quickly reach deadly temperatures.

On a 90-degree day like Monday, it can quickly become triple digits inside of a car within minutes.

According to Driscoll Children's Hospital, four to five children die each year in Texas from being left in a hot car.

There's actually a device that can plug into your car so you don't accidentally leave your child in the back seat.

Driscoll Children's Hospital is giving those devices away for free.

For more information, contact the hospital's Injury Prevention department at (361) 694-6700.

