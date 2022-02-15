Free community night on third Thursday each month at Art Museum of South Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Art Museum has been a historical landmark in the city of Corpus Christi since 1972. The museum is located at the edge of Corpus Christi Bay and provides a rich visual arts culture for the residents and visitors of South Texas.

Art Museum of South Texas (Facebook) A gorgeous view of the Corpus Christi Bay can be seen from inside the Art Museum of South Texas.

A variety of programs, including lectures, film screenings, art classes, and other activities continue to motivate the community's interest in the visual arts.

Third Thursday: Presented by Kleberg Bank is a free monthly community night at the Art Museum of South Texas, and visitors can explore the museum from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The Art Museum of South Texas will provide the community an opportunity to visit the museum for free every third Thursday of each month.

Art Museum of South Texas (Facebook) The Art Museum of South Texas allows visitors fun-filled afternoons with visual and performing arts activities.





"View of our galleries, live music, local vendors, and one of a kind art activities. All ages and interests welcome," said organizers from the Art Museum of South Texas.

Thursday, February 17, is the next Third Thursday presented by Kleberg Bank, so gather the family for a fun night of art activities.

For more information on this Third Thursday: Presented by Kleberg Bank, visit the Museum of South Texas's website or Facebook page.