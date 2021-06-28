Fourth of July in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Fourth of July is near, and there's no better way to celebrate America's birthday than with fireworks.

Firework stands are open across the Coastal Bend, and while they are a sight to see, they can also be dangerous. If you plan to set off fireworks for the holiday, don't forget these safety tips.

Never allow your children to handle fireworks by themselves.

When lighting fireworks, use a punk stick instead of a match or lighter.

Keep a bucket of water on hand in case of an emergency.

Now it is illegal to set off fireworks inside Corpus Christi city limits or on the beach, so don't forget the city is also hosting their annual big bang celebration with the mayor.

The city of Corpus Christi's Fourth of July fireworks spectacular kicks off Friday July 2 with a barbecue cook-off.

Festivities will wrap up on July 4th with a firework show along the bayfront starting at 9:30 p.m.