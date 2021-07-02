Fourth of July festivities return to downtown Corpus Christi

CORPUS, CHRISTI — No need to worry if you didn’t make plans this Fourth of July. The downtown Corpus Christi area will be covered with all sorts of things to do beginning Friday through Sunday. The weekend culminates with the Mayor’s Big Bang Firework Celebration, right over the Corpus Christi Bay.

The weekend has been planned in a team effort. Produce Goods has partnered with Downtown Management District to bring a block party on Peoples Street.

“Everyone’s very excited, I think, in really bringing a lot of energy," said Alyssa Barrera Mason, executive director of DMD. "And it was interesting to not be able to do these things for so long. I think people had a lot of ideas. And everyone’s just very jazzed to be able to come together again and celebrate.”

It'll be a festival taking place all weekend with live music Friday night, a short film festival and web series will be showing on Saturday, with food trucks on deck.

DMD also planned a block party on Lomax Street. This weekend just happens to coincide with the DMD's monthly art walk that takes place the first Friday every month. It’s a way vendors and businesses can help create a more vibrant city.

“It feels really, really good to sort of get back to normal and get ourselves back out there,” Carlos Israel Villarreal said, founder and partner of produce.

Visit Corpus Christi has some options for you as well. They have a hand in organizing the Mayor’s Big Bang Celebration.

They’ve got a BBQ cook-off at Nueces Brewing Company. The Mayor’s Cup Regatta will set sail. On Sunday, Summer Fest is planned along shoreline drive. That includes a food truck festival and a number of family activities at the Summer Fest Family Fun Zone.

But first, Visit Corpus Christi kicks off the weekend with a pop up event outside their visitors center at Water Street Market.

"We’re really happy to have vendors and live music out here," America Segura said, brand manager for Visit Corpus Christi. "And guest and visitors and locals alike will be able to come out and show their love for the community. Take a look around our beautiful information center and they can find all the goodies here. So, we’re really excited for tonight.”

Segura said they estimate over 40,000 people visited the city for Memorial Day Weekend. They anticipate higher numbers for this holiday weekend.

“It’s very exciting for us to welcome visitors back," said Segura. "It’s such a relief to be able to come together again in a safe place here and be able to provide some of the magic that the mayor’s big bang provides for the Fourth of July. So, it’s going to be amazing and it’s going to be quite a sight to see.”

"We’re just really excited to have life back in our downtown area," Barrera Mason said. "Last year was very different. And i think we’re just really excited to see people back out and bout enjoying our downtown having fun with their friends and family. It really is just a wonderful time of year."

Block parties and pop up event begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday and the Mayor's Illuminando program of lighting the trees down Chaparral Street will happen at 6:45 p.m.