Four students will graduate high school with college degrees already in hand

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When Robstown Early College High School students walk the stage at graduation on Friday, four of them will already have college degrees.

The four young women earned associates degrees by taking Del Mar College courses while also handling their high school workload.

“It’s a big accomplishment, and it’s helped me a lot," Savanah Hinojosa said. "It’s put me forward ahead for when I go off to college, and I’m so much more prepared.”

The degree will give her a head start at the University of Texas at Austin where she plans to study public health in hopes of becoming a physician's assistant.

While Hinojosa wants to treat people while they're alive, her classmate at Robstown and Del Mar wants to help police catch killers responsible for causing people's deaths.

"Right now, I’m just kind of going, seeing what fits me," Alyssa Alaniz said. "But forensic science is what I’m looking into so far.”

She'll study that subject at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi in the fall.

The other two soon-to-be high school graduates who already have their associates degrees are both headed out of state for college, and will play basketball for their respective schools.

“I’m really excited, because I’ve already got a head start with my associates degree," Marissa Moreno said. "And now I’m going to further my career in a sport that I really love."

Moreno was the subject of a previous KRIS 6 News story.

At that point, her future plans were a secret, but we now know she's headed to Lamoni, Iowa to go to school and play basketball for Graceland University.

For our final young lady, it's basketball and classes at McPherson College in McPherson, Kansas where she'll continue doing what's helped her achieve so much already.

"With just hard work basically," Kiara Hawkins said. "I’m never giving up on myself, and just pushing hard every single day.”