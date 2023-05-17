Four juveniles arrested after high speed chase ends in crash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police officers found themselves in a high speed chase around rush hour on Tuesday.

They were following a stolen vehicle and the chase eventually ended in a crash just after 5 p.m. at the intersection of Airport and Horne.

According to police, the stolen vehicle crashed into a truck. Four juveniles inside the stolen vehicle fled the scene and were eventually arrested by police.

They could potentially be facing evading and theft charges. Police are still investigating the incident.

