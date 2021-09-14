Four COVID-19-related deaths, 185 new cases reported

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District reports they received notification of four COVID-19 related deaths.

The patients included two men and two women with ages ranging in their 40’s, 60’s, 80’s and 90’s.

Thier comorbidities included hypertension, heart disease, hyperlipidemia, COPD and diabetes.

Further information is not being released for privacy and confidentiality reasons.

This brings the total deaths in the Nuecs County to 1,102.

Doctors also reported that there were 185 new cases Tuesday.

The total COVID-19 case count is now 63.194. 280 people are currently hospitalized. Out of that number, 96 people are in the intensive care unit.

So far, 57,553 have recovered from COVID-19.

