Former President Trump speaks in Robstown

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texs — Former President Trump is rallying for republicans across the country ahead of the election. He spoke at the Borchard fairgrounds in Robstown for almost two hours.

Thousands of people crowded into the Fairgrounds to see Donald Trump, who spoke about everything from border protection to the January 6th committee.

One of his main messages was urging his followers to vote red straight down the ballot. To this end, he added in a warning specially to Texans, saying that the great state specifically is under attack from the opposite party.

"They are against Oil, God and Guns, and they say they are going to do well in Texas."

Trump was blaming the current administration for problems at the border, inflation, and the war on drugs.

"They are invading our southern border, we had it stopped. Biden has allowed millions and millions of illegal aliens and storm across the border."

The January 6th committee was also a topic tonight, and Trump insinuated his own innocence. This comes after the January 6th house select committee officially subpoenaed the former president.

But one of the statements that drew the biggest reaction from the crowd, and something on the lips of almost everyone we spoke to was this:

"In order to make our country successful, safe and glorious again, I will probably have to do it again"

While this is not the official declaration of candidacy that many had hoped, he said he many announce after more Republicans take back seats in the House and Senate.