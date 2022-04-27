Former Port of Corpus Christi IT director pleads guilty to transporting stolen computers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 39-year-old Corpus Christi man has been convicted of transporting over a hundred stolen computers across state lines, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

Tyler Wright Fuhrken pleaded guilty to using $320,098 of the Port of Corpus Christi's funds to purchase Apple computers for personal use while employed as their IT director.

The investigation revealed that Fuhrken authorized the purchase of 162 Apple computers from May 22, 2016, to Feb. 4, 2021.

According to investigators, Fuhrken had the authority to purchase the Apple computers as necessary for the port. However, Fuhrken did not record the purchased computers in the Port of Corpus Christi's inventory.

"Authorities traced a series of suspicious PayPal deposits into Fuhrken’s bank account. They were from a computer re-seller located in New York who acknowledged purchasing many Apple computers from Fuhrken," said investigators in a release.

"Fuhrken would invoice the re-seller for the computers on PayPal and would ship the computers from Texas to the resale shop located in New York."

The re-seller in New York provided authorities with a list of the computers Fuhrken purchased, and officials were able to identify the 162 Apple computers missing from the port.

U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos will impose sentencing on July 27 as Fuhrken faces up to 10 years in prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

Officials say Fuhrken was permitted to remain on bond pending his sentencing hearing.