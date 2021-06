CORPUS CHRISTI'S FORMER CHIEF OF POLICE WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE THE COMMUNITY. — Corpus Christi's former chief of police will continue to serve the community.

During today's City Council meeting, former Police Chief Mike Markle was sworn in as a board member of the "Crime Control and Prevention District."

He is one of nine members who are appointed by each member of the city council to serve.

Markle falls under council member Gil Hernandez.