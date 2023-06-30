Food pantry in Orange Grove prepares for grand opening

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Volunteers with Works of Mercy out in Orange Grove are getting ready for the grand opening of its Food Pantry this Saturday.

The Food Pantry will be open to residents of Orange Grove and surrounding areas Saturday, July 1 at St. John of the Cross Catholic Church beginning at 10:30 a.m.

St. John of the Cross, located at 200 S. Metz St. in Orange Grove, Texas has been assisting the community with their mobile food pantry for the past few months but is very excited to expand their services.

According to the Coordinator for Works of Mercy Bertha Forbes, Senator 'Chuy' Hinojosa donated funds to purchase appliances to store food to distribute. H-E-B has also donated bread, tortillas, and pastries to distribute during the opening of the Food Pantry.

"We will also be opening up a thrift shop for families that have been through a disaster type of situation. Whether it's a fire, some kind of unexpected illness, or anything else, we can assist them with clothes and other household items," Bertha Forbes, Coordinator for Works of Mercy said.

For more information on the upcoming grand opening of the Food Pantry at St. John of the Cross, visit their website page here.

