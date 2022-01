CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank is holding a mobile food distribution this Monday afternoon.

The organization will be at the Greyhound Racetrack at 5302 Leopard from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, January 31. They ask you do not arrive before 1 p.m., stay in your vehicle and have your trunk empty.

Pre-registration is required for this event. To pre-register for the food distribution, click here.