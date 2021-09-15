Flour Bluff students and staff hope to spread a little positivity with rocks

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A group in Flour Bluff is spreading positive energy in a unique way... by using rocks!

Inspired by a national movement called the "Kindness Rock Project", Nancy Tyler, an art teacher at Flour Bluff Elementary, started the group "Flour Bluff Rocks."

People are encouraged to write a positive messages on rocks and then place them around the community. The hope is to brighten the day of the person who finds them.

"I was just looking for something to lift my spirits and I came across a friend who suggested that I start a rock group, and simultaneously our principal was talking to the kids about a positivity project," said Nancy Tyler.

"For example if you write on a rock, a little message that can change a person's day and the kindness can be spread," said 9-year-old Serena Mendoza, student at Flour Bluff Elementary.

If you happen to find a positive rock, you can either keep it or hide it again for someone else to find.