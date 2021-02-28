Flour Bluff residents clear their canals from dead fish

FLOUR BLUFF, Texas — Flour Bluff residents are working to clear hundreds of dead fish left behind from the big freeze.

The cold weather is blamed for a massive fish kill that has impacted most coastal communities. The city of Corpus Christi has been working to clear the fish, but residents are also stepping up to help clean up the mess.

"Us, the community that live out here, we care about the waterways and we, y'know if all these fish sink and die and rot and there's no crabs to eat them, it will be a year or more before anything can even live in this water. So we just knew we had to do something, so all of us got together and knocked it out," said Frank Harding, a resident who lives along the canal.

Residents filled two dumpsters full of dead fish. Harding says he will now be walking the canal banks to get the rest of the dead fish left behind. He asks anyone who lives along the canals to throw away any dead fish they find on their property, and to not put them back into the water.