Flour Bluff Principal receives Statewide honor

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was a big surprise for the principal of Flour Bluff Elementary Wednesday afternoon. An impromptu party was held for Dr. Nikol Youngberg to announce that she has been named the 2023 NAESP National Distinguished Principal of the Year for Texas by the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association (TEPSA).

In addition to serving as the principal for both Flour Bluff Elementary and Primary schools, she is also the district's Curriculum and Instruction Director for PK through 4th grades.

Dr. Youngberg and her school will receive $2,500 each. She will also be recognized at an awards gala in Washington, DC.

For the latest local news updatesclick here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.