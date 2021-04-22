Flour Bluff man gets stung by bees over 1,000 times

FLOUR BLUFF — A Flour Bluff man was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon after he was stung over a thousand times by bees.

Corpus Christi fire crews say the man wasn't doing anything out of the ordinary, he was just getting ready to go fishing when he was attacked. Firefighters doused him with water in order to get the bees off him, and he was swiftly taken into an ambulance and to the hospital.

We're told the man was breathing okay before he was taken to the hospital.

Vector Control was in the area trying to find the hives.