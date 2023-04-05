Watch Now
Flour Bluff ISD honors some of their best educators

Posted at 9:39 PM, Apr 04, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some of the Flour Bluff ISD's top teachers were receiving top honors of their own Tuesday evening. The district held a celebration dinner for those named teacher of the year in the district. 6 educators in all were honored. Their names are:

ECC: Yessica Azua
Primary: Jayma Goodman
Elementary: Debbie Alvarado
Intermediate: Janice Ainbinder
Junior High: Erika Garza
High School: Amy Aggus

They will now go on to compete in regional and state teacher of the year competitions.

