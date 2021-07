CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff High School will be conducting a back-to-school vaccination clinic for its students later this afternoon.

Free COVID-19 vaccinations and athletic and school physicals will also be available.

The clinic begins at 4 p.m. and will continue through 6 p.m. at the Flour Bluff High School teaching center.

The event is being sponsored by Precinct 4 County Commissioner Brent Chesney.