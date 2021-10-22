Flour Bluff High School sophomore gives back to classmates

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff High School sophomore Seralynn Johnson decided to celebrate homecoming in a whole different way, she decided to make mums for students with special needs.

After a year with no homecoming traditions, this year was different, so seralynn thought the best thing to do was to give back to her fellow classmates.

"It made me feel excited, i was ready to go on, and have the football game, i was ready for the pep rally, i was ready." She said.

Seralynn said the smiles on their faces made her feel so good about the good deed.

"Whenever we give them stuff, that they don't really receive that, you can see that it lights them up, you can see the joy in their faces, you can see it makes a difference."

Jessica Baxter, a para educator sad the good deed made the kids feel good about themselves.

"I don't think Seralynn knows exactly the gift she gave to the kids and their parents, they were all very appreciative, the kids wore them with pride, it was very exciting to see them." She said.