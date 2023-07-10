Flour Bluff High School preparing to launch new aviation program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This summer class was in session at Flour Bluff High School on Monday morning. However, the lesson wasn't for teens. Coastal Bend volunteers and mentors who want to help expand the aviation industry were introduced to the school's newest program.

The nonprofit organization, Tango Flight, is partnering with the Flour Bluff Independent School District to give students a chance to get hands-on experience in the field of flight transportation.

The school will be the first in the Coastal Bend and seventh in Texas to offer aviation courses. About 30 high schoolsacross the country are have programs affiliated with Tango Flight.

Dan Weyant, Tango Flight's executive director, believes it's important to prepare the next generation to fill gaps within the aviation industry.

"The airlines are in desperate need of pilots to the point where they're canceling flights," he said. "But it's not just pilots, they need the maintenance crews to work on the planes, they need the engineers they need the flight attendants."

Tango Flight's courses involves Science Technology Engineering Math (STEM) curriculum. Students use newfound skills to build an aircraft. Teachers, mentors and volunteers provide support.

Flour Bluff is looking for more aviation enthusiast to help students build their airplane. Those interested can volunteer or mentor students.

Andy Hernandez, a science teacher at Flour Bluff High School said they have about five mentors. They would only need two or three at a time to serve at least twice a week.

Hernandez said he's thankful for the community's support in the program.

Around 15 locals are planning to volunteer their time to help students. Volunteers or mentors do not have to have experience in the aviation field to help, they just have to be willing to learn and assist students.

For more information on volunteering you can reach out to Hernandez by calling (361) 694-9100 or email him at jhernandez@flourbluffschools.net.