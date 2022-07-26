Flour Bluff fire burns down veteran's wooden art

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Al Martin rummaged through his art pieces made of wood that he’s made into chairs, tables, bowls, and even figurines of things.

He was just a teenager during the 1950s when he learned how to use a saw to create and perfect his craft.

“I feel like what I’ve done is expose the beauty of our Heavenly Father’s creations,” Martin said.

However, those creations were damaged in a fire that destroyed the shed where he housed his art pieces.

Fortunately for Martin, his house and wood shop were not affected and there were no deaths or injuries caused by the fire.

Some of his creations and wood pieces Martin lost in the fire had sentimental value.

One of them was a piece of wood from a maple tree that he and his father cut when he was younger.

Aside from the sentimental value the pieces carried, they are also valued at about $5,000.

Nueces County ESD #2 told KRIS 6 News that they’re still investigating the fire, but believe vagrants nearby could have started the fire.

Martin said he might be able to salvage some of the burnt wood to make into smaller pieces, like a pencil or a pin.

“I might make things with burned edges and that kind of thing on it, so we just have to see what comes out when I cut into them,” he said.

Martin used a saw on Friday to make a wooden figurine of a fish and said he will continue to make art out of wood and give them to friends, family members and acquaintances.

“I like them to like it, to look at it and say it’s beautiful. It makes me feel good to have them appreciate the beauty of the wood,” Martin said.