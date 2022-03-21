Flour Bluff-area church burglarized

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Law enforcement officials said a burglary at a Flour Bluff area church caused extensive water damage to the building.

Corpus Christi police officials said on March 17, they discovered someone broke into the Lighthouse Tabernacle Church on Yorktown Boulevard and stole copper pipes.

When the copper piping was stolen, water was left running for several hours, and the extent of the damage is not known.

Some other items were taken from the church, officials said, but the items were left scattered on the church yard.

Officials said as of Monday, no arrests have been made regarding the incident.