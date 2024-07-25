Floodwaters force TxDOT to shut down North Padre Island Drive

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — This morning’s heavy rain has left parts of North Padre Island Drive underwater.

Around 10 am, Corpus Christi firefighters were called to N.P.I.D. and Leopard Street after a driver’s car submerged in the flooding. When fire crews arrived, they did not find the driver, but they did find water rising. So, the Texas Department of Transportation immediately set up barriers and shut down that part of the freeway.

The closure is leading to massive backups on both sides of North Padre Island Drive.

TxDot and Corpus Christi Police Officers are not only dealing with floodwater, but also irresponsible drivers. In the last two hours, TxDot has reported seeing several people drive around the barriers with at least one driver ending up stuck in three feet of water. TxDot is asking everyone not to drive around the barriers set up for drivers' safety.

In the meantime, TxDOT has shut down other areas due to water over the roadways.

