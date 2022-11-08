'Flags for Heroes' display returns along Bayfront

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — First Baptist Church held a dedication ceremony Monday tonight for the Flags for Hero campaign, which is put on by the Rotary Club of Corpus Christi.

1800 American flags are set up along Ocean Drive, symbolizing a tribute to those who have made a big impact on our country and community.

"Our annual Flags for Heroes program honors all types of heroes. Whether they are first responders, veterans, or simply a grandparent, this program for the entire community sets out over a thousand flags along Ocean Drive honoring our heroes the week of Veterans Day," said organizers.

Drive by the flags between 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. and honk your horn in honor of your heroes. Honk Your Horn for Your Heroes event concludes at 6 p.m. with the playing of Taps at Ropes Park.

Head over to the Flags for Heroes Corpus Christi Facebook page to keep up with the latest dates and see all of the heroes sponsored this year.