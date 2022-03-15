Watch
Five fire crews fighting large fire in Alice

Rick Lopez
Posted at 5:05 PM, Mar 15, 2022
ALICE, Texas — A large fire in Alice has closed part of Hwy. 44 and several neighborhoods have been evacuated.

Officials tell KRIS 6 News that the fire has not been controlled. Three structures have been burned so far, and crews have set up a command center on Hwy. 44 and McMaster Street.

The Texas Forest Ground and Air Services are fighting the fire, along with crews from Alice FD, San Diego FD, Ben Bolt FD, Premont FD and Orange Grove FD.

This is an active situation and more information will be given as it becomes available.

