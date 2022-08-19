Fish For Life Corpus Christi provides back-to-school shopping trips to local students

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fish For Life will sponsor back-to-school shopping trips for hundreds of students from West Oso ISD elementary schools and T. G. Allen Elementary.

Fish For Life and JCPenney have teamed up with West Oso Independent School District and Corpus Christi Independent School District to provide private shopping trips for some lucky students.

One shopping trip was scheduled for Wednesday, August 17, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and the next one is coming up on Sunday, August 21, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

"The students will each be given a $100 gift card donated by Fish For Life plus a coupon for 30% off their entire purchase, graciously provided by JCPenney," said organizers.

JCPenney will open its doors early for the students to enjoy their private shopping trips.

Fish For Life volunteers will be at the event to help the students shop for school clothing and pick out other necessities.

"Fish For Life Corpus Christi is an organization aimed at being a part of building a better future for our city by investing in the lives of at-risk youth. Working with the business, school, and church community, we offer leadership, guidance, and support that will cultivate hope and transform the way boys and girls see themselves, their families, and their future," said organizers.

Fish For Life and JCPenney have been in partnership for a few years now and have hosted back-to-school shopping trips since 2017.

